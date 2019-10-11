Edwards AFB road rededicated honor of late test engineer

Dan Osburn, 412th Test Wing Technical Director, and members of the Zang family unveil the newly-dedicated Zang Drive road sign during a ceremony at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Oct. 9, 2019. The road was renamed in honor of Patrick Zang, an Edwards test engineer who passed away last year. Zang’s career spanned more than 30 years and is the first Air Force civilian to have a road dedicated in his memory.





Patrick Zang’s daughter, Susie, talks about her late father during a road dedication ceremony at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Oct. 9, 2019. Zang Drive was renamed in honor of Patrick Zang, an Edwards test engineer who passed away last year. Zang’s career spanned more than 30 years and is the first Air Force civilian to have a road dedicated in his memory on the base.