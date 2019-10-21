AFMC commander visits Edwards AFB

Gen. Arnold Bunch, Commander, Air Force Materiel Command, receives a brief from members of the SparkED innovation team, during his visit to Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Oct. 18, 2019. The innovation team helps cultivate innovative ideas into viable plans.





Gen. Arnold Bunch, Commander, Air Force Materiel Command, talks to various members of the 412th Test Wing during his visit to Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Oct. 18, 2019.





Gen. Arnold Bunch, Commander, Air Force Materiel Command, talks to members of the 412th Security Forces Squadron during his visit Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Oct. 18. 2019.





Defenders from 412th Security Forces Squadron pose for a photo with Gen. Arnold Bunch, Commander, Air Force Materiel Command during his visit to Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Oct. 18, 2019.





Gen. Arnold Bunch Jr., Commander, Air Force Materiel Command, talks with members of the 412th Medical Group during his visit to Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Oct. 18, 2019.





Staff Sgt. Ruth Elliot, 412th Medical Group, takes a “selfie” with Gen. Arnold Bunch, Commander, Air Force Materiel Command, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Oct. 18., 2019. Elliot was a presented a commander’s coin by the AFMC commander.