Edwards AFB partners with CATIE

Local civic and business leaders attend the Space Responsiveness Workshop & Exhibit at the John P. Eliopulos Hellenic Center in Lancaster, Calif., Sept. 18, 209, where the California Aerospace Technologies Institute of Excellence (CATIE) was introduced to the community. The 412th Test Wing, along with the Air Force Research Laboratory has partnered with CATIE, whose mission is to promote California’s aerospace industry in the Greater Antelope Valley to explore emerging technologies and link growing businesses and educational research institutions with defense Air Force industries.