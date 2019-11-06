Edwards AFB kicks off its 2019 Combined Federal Campaign

This week, Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, 412th Test Wing commander, Col. Kirk Reagan, 412th TW vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Ian Eishen, 412th TW command chief, kicked off this year’s Combined Federal Campaign at wing headquarters on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Nov. 4. 2019.

The three filled out their Combined Federal Campaign pledge forms, which can be completed electronically or on paper, with the help of Tech. Sgt. Kenneth Merritt, 412th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, and Capt. S. Tucker Browne, Air Force Test Pilot School, who are this year’s CFC program managers.

The campaign runs from Nov. 4 to Dec. 13. This year’s theme is “Show Some Love.” Edwards Air Force Base’s goal is to raise $200,000.

The CFC is the world’s largest and most successful annual workplace charity campaign, where pledges made by military, federal and postal employees can support eligible nonprofit organizations that provide health and human service benefits throughout the world. Federal workers, retirees and government contractors are also eligible to donate to the CFC.

On the pledge forms, people can make a one-time donation by check or cash, or set up payroll deductions. Additionally, in an effort to streamline the process, interested members can now donate online by creating an account at cfcgiving.opm.gov/welcome.

For more information regarding Edwards AFB’s 2019 CFC, contact your unit representative or this year’s CFC program managers, Browne and Merritt.

For a list of eligible charities, visit www.opm.gov/combined-federal-campaign/. For more information about this year’s CFC, visit www.southerncalcfc.org.