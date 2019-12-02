AFMC recognizes 2019 Airfield Operations Functional Annual Awards, Outstanding Aircrew Flight Equipment of the Year Awards nominees

The Air Force Materiel Command recently announced the following Airfield Operations Functional Award candidates who will represent the command at the upcoming Air Force level competition.

Nine of the nominees are from Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

The nominees, by category, are:

Air Traffic Control Civilian Controller-in-Charge of the Year: Kevin M. McGarry, 96th Operations Support Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.

Air Traffic Control Enlisted Manager of the Year: Master Sgt. Kyle Margeson, 72nd Operations Support Squadron, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla.

Air Traffic Control Watch Supervisor of the Year: Staff. Sgt. Stephen A. Greathouse, 88th Operations Support Squadron, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

Air Traffic Control (Civilian) of the Year: Robert M. Harvey, 78th Operations Support Squadron, Robins Air Force Base, Ga.

Air Traffic Controller of the Year: Staff Sgt. Cody Daste, 96th Operations Support Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.

Air Traffic Control Training Achievement of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Dallas D. Bloss, 88th Operations Support Squadron, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

Airfield Management (Civilian) Manager of the Year: Robert J. Lewis, 96th Operations Support Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.

Airfield Management (Civilian) Technician of the Year: Gena Humphreys, 96th Operations Support Squadron, Eglin Air Force, Fla.

Airfield Management Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Eric M. Timberlake, 412th Operations Support Squadron, Edwards Air Force, Calif.

Airfield Management Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Staff Sgt. Carissa A. Albizu, 88th Operations Support Squadron, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems Manager of the Year: Robert C. Hanna, 412th Operations Support Squadron, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems Technician of the Year: Michael Jordan, 78th Operations Support Squadron, Robins Air Force Base, Ga.

Airfield Operations Flight of the Year: 96 OSS/OSA, 96th Operations Support Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.

Colonel Derrell Dempsey Airfield Operations Officer of the Year: Capt. Darrell Peebles, 88th Operations Support Squadron, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

D. Ray Hardin Air Traffic Control Facility of the Year: Duke Field Air Traffic Control Tower, 96th Operations Support Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.

Lima Site 85 Team of the Year: 412 OSS/OSM, 412th Operations Support Squadron, Edwards AFB, Calif.

Ronald B. McCarthy Airfield Management Facility of the Year: Edwards AFB Airfield Management, 412th Operations Support Squadron, Edwards AFB, Calif.



The AFMC is also pleased to announce the nominees for the 2019 Outstanding United States Air Force Aircrew Flight Equipment of the Year Awards:

Outstanding Airfield Equipment Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Nathaniel D. Francisco-Factuar, 412th Test Wing, 412th Operations Support Squadron, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

Outstanding Airfield Equipment Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Staff Sgt. Kristyn M. Pritchett, 412th Test Wing, 412th OSS, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

Outstanding Airfield Equipment Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Master Sgt. LeShawn M. Garrett, 412th Test Wing, 412th OSS, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

Outstanding Airfield Equipment Civilian Category I of the Year: Kenneth Wallace, 96th Test Wing, 96th OSS, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.

Outstanding Airfield Equipment Civilian Category II of the Year: John Hall, 412th Test Wing, 412th OSS, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

Senior Master Sgt. Michael Mumford Outstanding USAF AFE HQ Staff Member of the Year: Master Sgt. Randall Sole, AFLCMC/WNU, Wright-Patterson, Air Force Base, Ohio.

Outstanding Airfield Equipment Small Program of the Year: 96th Test Wing, 96th OSS, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.

Outstanding Airfield Equipment Large Program of the Year: 412th Test Wing, 412th OSS, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

Congratulations to the AFMC winners.