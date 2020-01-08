AFMC command team to host virtual town hall

The Air Force Materiel Command commander, Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., along with AFMC command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Stanley Cadell, will host a command-wide virtual town hall Feb. 3, 2020, at 2:30 p.m., EST.

The town hall will stream live on the AFMC Facebook page with opportunities for participants from across the command to submit questions to leadership both prior to and during the event for response on topics of interest and concern. The full video will be available online following the event along with a transcript for review by those unable to watch live.

“Our AFMC teams are located across the country. This gives us the opportunity to reach a wide audience as we field questions and concerns from across the command,” said Bunch. “I encourage all to watch and participate.”

AFMC personnel can submit questions prior to the town hall on the event page on Facebook or through the direct link available on the homepage of the AFMC website. Pre-event submissions will be accepted until Jan. 24. Questions submitted during the event will be answered subject to time limitations.

Commanders are encouraged to provide opportunities for group viewing of the town hall at center and wing locations to minimize the network impacts. Personnel at AFMC headquarters can attend viewings in the Sarris Auditorium, Bldg. 262, Room C209.

Questions regarding the event can be sent to the AFMC public affairs office.