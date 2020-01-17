AFRL commander relieved from command

Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., commander of Air Force Materiel Command, relieved Air Force Research Laboratory Commander, Maj. Gen. William Cooley, from command Jan. 15 due to a loss of confidence in his ability to lead, related to alleged misconduct which is currently under investigation.

Bunch determined new leadership was necessary to ensure good order and discipline, and continued high performance within the organization.

“The Air Force takes any misconduct allegation seriously,” Bunch said. “I expect our leadership to uphold the highest standards and live up to the Air Force’s core values.”

Brig. Gen. Evan Dertien has been appointed as the AFRL commander. He most recently served as the Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command Director, Air, Space and Cyberspace Operations. Dertien was previously AFRL’s vice commander from July 2016 to May 2017.

“I have great confidence in Brig. Gen. Dertien and in the professionalism of the entire AFRL workforce,” said Bunch. “Together, they will remain focused on implementing the U.S. Air Force Science and Technology 2030 Strategy and ensuring AFRL is best postured to support the National Defense Strategy.”