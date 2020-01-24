New micro-market provides new dining opportunity for AFRL-Det. 7

The 412th Test Wing, Army and Air Force Exchange Service, Avenue C and Air Force Research Laboratory-Detachment 7 partnered recently to open a new “micro-market” on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 17, 2020.

The new micro-market at the AFRL-Det. 7 complex allows the base population who work at the site to have access to food services, said John Wayne Anderson, AAFES Edwards General Manager.

“The goal of partnering with Avenue C was to give the population at AFRL a permanent solution for food services that is open 24hours a day, seven days a week,” Anderson said.

AFRL’s remote location has been an issue in the past when it comes to providing permanent food solutions, the last one, a pizza restaurant, left in 2017, Anderson added. The micro-market functions through a self-serve kiosk operated by Avenue C, the nation’s largest automated merchandising company, according to their website.

Through the kiosk, customers can also create a personalized account to store funds or also use their credit cards or cash to purchase items. Getting the new micro-market into AFRL was a six-month-long journey and is a sign of AAFES commitment to Edwards AFB personnel, Anderson said.

“We go where you go to improve the quality of your lives through goods and services we provide,” he said.