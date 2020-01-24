New micro-market provides new dining opportunity for AFRL-Det. 7

0
43
AAFES Edwards AFB General Manger John Wayne Anderson, Service Business Manager Vicki Sinclair, 412th Mission Support Group Commander Col. Jeffry Hollman, AFRL Rocket Prolusion Division Chief Dr. Shawn Phillips, AFRL-Det. 7 executive assistant 1st Lt. Ayodeji Asagba and Avenue C’s Mark Chavarria and Julie Hayes-Purcell, cut the ribbon to officially open the new micro-market at the AFRL-Det. 7 complex on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 17, 2020. (Courtesy photograph)

The 412th Test Wing, Army and Air Force Exchange Service, Avenue C and Air Force Research Laboratory-Detachment 7 partnered recently to open a new “micro-market” on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 17, 2020.

The new micro-market at the AFRL-Det. 7 complex allows the base population who work at the site to have access to food services, said John Wayne Anderson, AAFES Edwards General Manager.

“The goal of partnering with Avenue C was to give the population at AFRL a permanent solution for food services that is open 24hours a day, seven days a week,” Anderson said.

AFRL’s remote location has been an issue in the past when it comes to providing permanent food solutions, the last one, a pizza restaurant, left in 2017, Anderson added. The micro-market functions through a self-serve kiosk operated by Avenue C, the nation’s largest automated merchandising company, according to their website.

Through the kiosk, customers can also create a personalized account to store funds or also use their credit cards or cash to purchase items. Getting the new micro-market into AFRL was a six-month-long journey and is a sign of AAFES commitment to Edwards AFB personnel, Anderson said.

“We go where you go to improve the quality of your lives through goods and services we provide,” he said.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR