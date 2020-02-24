SMC, Edwards Align in Search for Top Talent

Hopeful applicants aiming for their shot at attractive Civil Service positions at the Space and Missile Systems Center at Los Angeles Air Force Base and Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., took part in an Air Force Civilian Service SoCal hiring event, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Los Angeles Airport Marriott.

“We extended 103 job offers today,” said Aine Nakai, SMC’s director of talent management. “We met with amazing talent who want to serve their country. Our managers with direct hire authority were able to extend on-the-spot job offers – making the hiring process much faster than the traditional model. This was the Talent Management version of the Air Force’s Space Pitch Day.”

“The hiring event was a great opportunity to introduce talented individuals to our organizations and help them discover some exciting and rewarding career opportunities,” said Jesse Martinez, the Air Force Personnel Center’s chief of talent acquisition.

Engineers, IT specialists, aircraft mechanics, contracting professionals, financial managers, acquisition program managers, air traffic controllers, even a geospatial analyst were among the sought-after positions. Veterans and civilians were among the mix, including recent college grads and seasoned professionals from across the city’s diverse population.