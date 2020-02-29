Fire safety during winter storms

Winter storms can happen almost anywhere, and they can cause us problems.

Knowing what to do before, during and after a storm will help keep you, and your family, safe from a winter fire.

* Test all smoke alarms. Do this at least once a month. This way you will know they are working. Install carbon monoxide alarms in your home. Test the alarms.

* Plan two ways out of the home in case of an emergency. Clear driveway and front walk of ice and snow. This will provide easy access to your home.

* Make sure your house number can be seen from the street. If you need help, firefighters will be able to find you.

* Be ready in case the power goes out. Have flashlights on hand. Also have battery-powered lighting and fresh batteries. Never use candles.

* Stay aware of winter weather. Listen to the television or radio for updates. Watch for bulletins online.

* Check on neighbors. Check on others who may need help.

* Generators should be used outdoors. Keep them away from windows and doors. Do not run a generator inside your garage, even if the door is open.

* Stay away from downed wires. Report any downed wires to authorities.

* Be ready if the heat stops working. Use extra layers of clothes and blankets to stay warm. If you use an emergency heat source, keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away.

* Turn portable heaters off when you leave the room. Turn them off when you go to bed.







