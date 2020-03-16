Edwards AFB COVID-19 updates

If you begin to experience symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty breathing, CALL AHEAD to your medical provider. For 412th Medical Group, the medical appointment line is 661-277-7118.

If you may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your local public health department or 412th MDG Public Health at 661-277-2244.

HPCON-A: Edwards Air Force Base remains in HPCON-A in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Health Protection Condition Alpha is defined as the existence of “…a report of unusual disease, community transmission beginning.” As directed by HPCON Alpha, all personnel should re-emphasize practicing proper hand hygiene, cough/sneeze etiquette and stay home if sick.

At this time, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Edwards Air Force Base or within Antelope Valley and surrounding area (Lancaster, Palmdale and Tehachapi). We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as we receive them. Below are preventative measures you can take along with the signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Again, if you or someone you know may be exhibiting these symptoms please contact the Medical Group appointment line at 661-277-7118 or Public Health at 661-277-2244.

Signs and Symptoms

* Fever

* Cough

* Shortness of breath and breathing difficulties

Prevention/Recommendations

* Avoid close contact with sick people

* Stay home if you are sick

* Avoid touching your face

* Clean and disinfect surfaces and common use items

* Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing

* Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available

For updates on the coronavirus, please visit:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public

http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/







