Edwards continues to issue coronavirus updates

As of March 18, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., is at Health Protection Measure Bravo.

The Bravo level means that health protection methods proscribed are moderate. “Strict hygiene (no handshaking, wipe common use items); if exposed, self-isolate (wear mask or remain home); avoid contaminated water/food or risk area; vector control.”

Health Protection Condition Bravo is defined as a situation where there is an “outbreak or heightened exposure risk.”

The 412th Medical Group on base places the highest priority on the safety of patients, staff and providers, while maintaining high quality clinical care at all facilities.

“In an effort to protect everyone, we ask that you work with us to minimize the risk of infection and spreading of germs,” said a base release.

If you begin to experience symptoms like fever, cough or difficulty breathing, CALL AHEAD to your medical provider. For 412th MDG, the medical appointment line is 661-277-7118.

If you may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your local public health department or 412th MDG Public Health at 661-277-2244.

Q. Should I keep my appointment with my provider?

A. Yes. Please keep existing appointments, unless you are feeling unwell. If you are experiencing a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, please contact our office the medical appointment line is 661-277-7118 to reschedule your appointment. All of our clinics, remain open to serve the needs of the community.

Q. Should I wear a facemask?

A. There is no need to wear a facemask unless you have symptoms of an airborne infectious disease or are in prolonged close contact (about three feet) with a contagious person. Outside of these circumstances, the CDC does not recommend use of a facemask by members of the general public.

Q. What is the current level of risk for COVID-19?

A. The CDC says the immediate health risk to the general public in the U.S. is low, even as additional cases are expected. For most people, the novel coronavirus produces a mild illness, and many of those infected don’t even know they have it. As with influenza, in some cases it can lead to serious illness such as pneumonia and death. It appears that the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions are most susceptible.

Q. What is the Medical Group doing to protect patients?

A. All exam rooms, tables, etc. are disinfected between patients.

All commonly used surfaces are disinfected multiple times per day.

Rigorous hand hygiene protocol is enforced for all providers and staff.

We are screening all patients for symptoms and travel history.

For those patients with symptoms or travel exposure risk, we will adhere to the CDC and Public health protocols designed to prevent transmission.

What are the symptoms?

The most common symptoms of the novel coronavirus are:

* Fever

* Cough

* Shortness of breath and breathing difficulties

Please contact our office the medical appointment line is 661-277-7118 if you experience these symptoms and Public health authorities will determine if you should be tested.

Q. What can I do to protect myself and others?

A. Public health officials recommend the following steps to prevent the spread of all respiratory viruses, including influenza and COVID-19:

* Avoid close contact people who are sick

* Stay home if you are sick and do not travel or report to work

* Avoid touching your face

* Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and common use items

* Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing

* Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available

For updates on the coronavirus, please visit:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public

http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx

Information for DoD Civilian Personnel:

https://www.dcpas.osd.mil/OD/EmergencyPreparedness