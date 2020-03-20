Edwards AFB, Plant 42 move to ‘mission-essential only’

The 412th Test Wing Commander, Col. Matthew Higer, announced that Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., will be open only to mission essential personnel and residents beginning March 20.

Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, Calif., will be open only to mission essential personnel.

As part of added safety measures, South Gate will be closed to all traffic indefinitely.

All members of Team Edwards are authorized to report to work to gather teleworking provisions or personal possessions. Those who are not able to telework will be placed on administrative leave. Personnel are advised to consult their commander, director or supervisor for specific mission essential clarification.

The move is in response to the current Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. As of press time, there are currently no confirmed cases on the base and remains in Health Protection Condition B. The added protective measures were taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the health and safety of Team Edwards.