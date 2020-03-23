Edwards commissary institutes new hours

The Edwards Commissary has implemented new operating hours, as well as instituting an Active Duty Early Bird policy.

Active Duty Early Bird hours are 9-10 a.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. These dates correspond with scheduled Commissary shipments.

“Thank you again for your patience and support over the last few weeks,” said Chief Master Sgt. Isan D. Eishen, the 412th Test Wing Command Master Sergeant. “I have seen so many of our Airmen and families taking care of one another and I know that if we continue to attack this enemy, as a community, we will get through it. I appreciate all of you and am standing by if you need anything!”

Commissary Hours:

– Monday: Noon-6 p.m.

– Tuesday: AD Early Bird, 9-10 a.m., regular hours 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

– Wednesday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

– Thursday: AD Early Bird, 9-10 a.m., regular hours, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

– Friday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

– Saturday: AD Early Bird, 9 a.m.-10 a.m., regular hours10 a.m.-6 p.m.

“Thank you for being so understanding as we iterate and shift our services on base to continue to support you and your families,” said Eishen.







