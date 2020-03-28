AFMC announces the winners of the 2019 IG Annual Awards

The Air Force Materiel Command has announced the winners of the 2019 Inspector General Annual Awards.

One of those award winners is Kimberley L. Strong, of the 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. Strong is the winner of the Civilian Category IIA.

Other winners are:

2019 LT. GEN. FLYNN AWARD FOR INSPECTOR GENERAL COMPLAINTS RESOLUTION PROGRAM

Category I: 96th Test Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.

Category III: Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M.

Category IV: Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio



2019 LT. GEN. LEAF AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING ENLISTED, OFFICER AND CIVILIAN INSPECTORS

Civilian Category IB: Terese Smith, Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio

Civilian Category IIB: Adrian C. Nunes, 96th Test Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.

Enlisted Category I: Senior Master Sgt. John Laurence, Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio

Enlisted Category II: Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Howes, 96th Test Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.

Officer Category I: Maj. David Beckman, Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio



2019 MAJ. GEN. JONES AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING COMMANDERS INSPECTION PROGRAM

Category I: 75th Air Base Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah

Category III: Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas



Congratulations to the winners and best wishes as they move on to represent AFMC at the Air Force level.







