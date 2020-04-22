The Center of the Aerospace Testing Universe

0
473
An F-16 Fighting Falcon flies in the skies above Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., April 1, 2020. The jet conducted a flight test sortie with other jets from its sister squadrons. (Air Force photograph by Kyle Brazier)

Our nation still needs you to compete

Team Edwards,
As of April 20, it is precisely 75 days since I began my service to you, the Antelope Valley community, the Air Force and the nation as the 412 Test Wing commander.

I am as surprised as anyone where we find ourselves as individuals, families, a community, a service and a nation a short two and a half months later; but here we are … and the message I need you to hear today is virtually identical to the message I delivered from the podium on the stage in Bldg. 1600 the morning of Feb. 5, 2020. 

Our Nation *still* needs you to COMPETE! … and now more than ever before in our lifetimes. 

The strategic, operational, and tactical landscapes have shifted since early February 2020 – dramatically – and opened up a new front line in our multi-front combat operations.  I use words precisely: *Combat*   *Operations* 

T-Cot-A-TU [The Center of the Aerospace Testing Universe] is engaged simultaneously in four fights; all of them no-fail missions with the potential for existential implications:
* COVID-19
* Cyber
* Full Spectrum Readiness
* Modernization  

I remain confident we have what it takes to prevail in these vital missions. Core to our collective psyche is the fundamental truth that has propelled generations of our T-Cot-A-TU predecessors toward the unexplored, making the unknown known, and breaking barriers.  That fundamental truth is this: we use STEM as a major weapon in our T-Cot-A-TU arsenal as we COMPETE! with all adversaries — including COVID-19 — in ways never before imagined.

Our nation has never needed us more and I am, beyond description, excited to be your biggest fan and supporter. 
 
 
 

Don't Forget To Signup & Get Breaking Stories To Your Email

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 456 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR