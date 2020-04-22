Our nation still needs you to compete

Team Edwards,

As of April 20, it is precisely 75 days since I began my service to you, the Antelope Valley community, the Air Force and the nation as the 412 Test Wing commander.

I am as surprised as anyone where we find ourselves as individuals, families, a community, a service and a nation a short two and a half months later; but here we are … and the message I need you to hear today is virtually identical to the message I delivered from the podium on the stage in Bldg. 1600 the morning of Feb. 5, 2020.

Our Nation *still* needs you to COMPETE! … and now more than ever before in our lifetimes.

The strategic, operational, and tactical landscapes have shifted since early February 2020 – dramatically – and opened up a new front line in our multi-front combat operations. I use words precisely: *Combat* *Operations*

T-Cot-A-TU [The Center of the Aerospace Testing Universe] is engaged simultaneously in four fights; all of them no-fail missions with the potential for existential implications:

* COVID-19

* Cyber

* Full Spectrum Readiness

* Modernization

I remain confident we have what it takes to prevail in these vital missions. Core to our collective psyche is the fundamental truth that has propelled generations of our T-Cot-A-TU predecessors toward the unexplored, making the unknown known, and breaking barriers. That fundamental truth is this: we use STEM as a major weapon in our T-Cot-A-TU arsenal as we COMPETE! with all adversaries — including COVID-19 — in ways never before imagined.

