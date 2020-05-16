EOD clears UXO at PIRA

Members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit, 812th Civil Engineer Squadron, 412th Test Wing, prepare unexploded ordnance and training munitions for demolition at the Precision Impact Range Area at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 7, 2020.

The 412th Test Wing uses the PIRA to conduct weapons and payload drops for flight tests. The EOD routinely checks for UXO around Edwards and also responds to calls from all over the Southern California area. Once UXO has been rendered safe for transportation, EOD will conduct demolition operations to properly dispose of UXOs.











