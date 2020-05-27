Top DOD officials to hold virtual town hall meeting

0
22
Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, update reporters on the Defense Department's COVID-19 response at the Pentagon, May 5, 2020. Join Esper, Milley and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón "CZ" Colón-López for a virtual global town hall meeting May 28, at 9:30 a.m. (DOD photograph by Marv Lynchard)

Join Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Army Gen. Mark A. Milley and Senior Enlisted Adviser to the Chairman Ramón “CZ” Colón-López for a virtual global town hall meeting May 28, at 9:30 a.m. when they will answer questions from service members, DOD civilians and family members about #COVID19.

Post your questions on the Department of Defense Facebook or Twitter. Please state your name and duty location for a chance to have your questions answered live.

Note: Please view the town hall meeting on a non-VPN connected device to reduce bandwidth issues for viewers tuning-in.
 
 
 

Don't Forget To Signup & Get Breaking Stories To Your Email

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR