DOD lifts travel restrictions in 39 states

The Secretary of Defense recently signed a memo, moving to a conditions-based, phased approach to personnel movement and travel.

As of June 8, the locations listed meet the conditions to lift travel restrictions, subject to the assessment of conditions at individual military installations within these areas.

These criteria are: 1) removal of shelter-in-place orders or other travel restrictions 2) 14-day downward trajectory of flu-like and COVID-19-like symptoms; and 3) 14-day downward trajectory of new COVID-19 cases or positive tests.

The secretaries of the military departments, commanders of the combatant commands, and the chief management officer will assess specific DOD installations, facilities, or locations under their purview.

U. S. (39)

* Alabama

* Alaska

* Arizona

* Arkansas

* Colorado

* Connecticut

* Delaware

* District of Columbia

* Georgia

* Hawaii

* Idaho

* Illinois

* Indiana

* Iowa

* Kansas

* Kentucky

* Louisiana

* Maine

* Maryland

* Massachusetts

* Mississippi

* Missouri

* Montana

* Nebraska

* Nevada

* New Mexico

* New York

* North Dakota

* Oklahoma

* Oregon

* Rhode Island

* South Carolina

* South Dakota

* Tennessee

* Texas

* Utah

* Washington

* West Virginia

* Wyoming







