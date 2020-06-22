Air Force Chief of Staff visits Edwards AFB

The Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. David Goldfein, paid a special visit to the Center of the Aerospace Testing Universe, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., June 17, 2020.

The visit marked Goldfein’s first trip to Edwards. He received a tour of numerous base facilities and was briefed on some of the current test projects on the base. He also learned about the added COVID-19 safety measures and how Team Edwards have worked through the COVID-19 safety considerations to accomplish their mission.

“This is a base of firsts, cutting edge ideas, and where history is made,” Goldfein said. “I couldn’t be more impressed by how they’ve taken care of our force and each other.”

One of the key stops showcased for Goldfein was the Ridley Mission Control Center. The RMCC team has adopted a robust sanitation procedure for their building and personnel. Hand sanitizer stations are located at the entrance of building and social-distancing floor markers are placed throughout. Additionally, headsets are sanitized, air-sealed and stored in quarantine before its next use. Control room work stations are also sanitized before and after each mission.

Flexible thinking and agile, innovative responses to problems have been a hallmark of the test enterprise, according to Maj. Gen. Christopher Azzano, commander, Air Force Test Center, headquartered at Edwards. The successes highlighted at Edwards for the CSAF are emblematic of the accomplishments throughout the Test Center enterprise.

“The Air Force Test Center has long relied on world-class risk management to ‘push the envelope’ while we develop the world’s greatest Air Force. We applied the very same innovative spirit to mitigate the risks of COVID-19, and I couldn’t be more proud of Team Edwards and the 412th Test Wing,” Azzano said. “They have ensured the health and welfare of our teammates and their families, and have continued to perform our vital test mission, delivering Airpower with a relentless focus on the warfighter.”

The culture of innovation was clearly evident for Goldfein to see. Innovation has played a key role not just in the test enterprise, but for also ensuring the mission is able to continue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Airmen at Edwards Air Force Base innovate without hesitation. Their leaders have a developed a culture of self-starters,” Goldfein said. “Thanks for leaning forward and taking care of the Airmen and their families. It starts with you.”











