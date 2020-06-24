Recycling and waste collection during COVID-19

Many off-base recycling locations are no longer accepting recyclables since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the implementation of ‘stay-at-home’ or safer-at-home’ orders.

This decision was made at local levels. However, on-base and privatized housing recycling operations remain unchanged at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

The recycling center at the base landfill can take scrap metal, cardboard, white paper, most plastic and glass and CRV beverage containers. If you are not sure if your items are recyclable or not, it’s always best to call ahead at 661-277-DUMP. Plan on arriving at the recycling center no later than 4 p.m. Social distancing and protective masks are required when visiting the landfill and recycle center until further notice. Also, please remain in your vehicle when weighing your vehicle in and out at the landfill scales to limit potential exposure of scale house personnel to any virus.

If you or someone in your household has tested positive for COVID-19, or has been exposed to someone who has tested positive within the last 14 days, or is exhibiting symptoms please store your recyclables properly until you are cleared from self-isolation or quarantine (or about 7 days after completely recovering). This is very important for your own safety as well as the safety of our landfill and recycling center employees.

The commercial municipal waste collection, office, and shop trash collection operations remain unchanged. Access to some of the buildings in restricted areas has been impacted, however the contractor works with the facility manager to gain access to provide service. Again, if you are exhibiting symptoms, or have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus, 412th Civil Engineer Group requests that you take precautions with your trash. The recommendation is to bag it in an industrial strength bag and tie the bag securely, mark the bag plainly if possible, and let it sit for 72 hours before placing it out for collection. Unless it is coming from the medical clinic though, it is not regulated or treated as medical waste or a biohazard.

If the status of the recycling or waste collection programs changes, announcements will be sent by the 412th CEG prior to any change. The landfill and recycling center staff are qualified to deal with controlling the spread of virus and disease, and are constantly on guard to maintain sanitation and cleanliness. COVID-19 is no exception.

Feel free to contact the landfill/recycling center at 661-277-DUMP, the Integrated Solid Waste Manager at steven.madoski@us.af.mil, or the Qualified Recycling Program Manager at mateo.echabarne.3@us.af.mil with any questions. Your efforts to help prevent any spread of the virus at Edwards are appreciated.







