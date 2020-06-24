Terra-Gen helps preserve flight test history

The Flight Test Museum Foundation recently announced that Terra-Gen, a leading independent renewable energy provider with offices and projects in the Antelope Valley, is making a donation to the foundation.

The company is contributing $250,000 to sponsor the SR-71A Blackbird and directly help fund construction of the new Flight Test Museum, now being built outside the West Gate at Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California.

The Flight Test Museum’s mission it is to preserve, display and educate the public to more than 75 years of flight test research, both at Edwards and the surrounding area.

The current museum is an 8,500 square-foot building located inside the gates of Edwards. Construction of a new 75,000 square-foot museum space has begun just outside the West Gate.

Currently in Phase Two of a four-phase construction schedule, the new location will allow more space for aircraft inventory, include a state-of-the-art STEM Education Center and will allow for much easier public access to the museum.

“Terra-Gen has a long history of developing renewable energy in the Antelope Valley including some of the largest wind and solar projects in the country. We are proud to support the new Flight Test Museum,” said Randy Hoyle, Terra-Gen chief development officer. “This will significantly expand public and educational access to the extensive aviation history in the Valley and at Edwards Air Force Base.”

The foundation chairman expressed his thanks for the donation.

“Terra-Gen is a familiar name here in the Antelope Valley and we are very grateful for their contribution,” said Art Thompson, FTMF chairman. “In addition to their donation, we are also looking forward to a continued relationship to help support our STEM education program and inspire future generations to come.”

Terra-Gen’s contribution will help the foundation push through a fundraising milestone making it possible to move forward with laying the building foundation and pouring concrete. Having these physical milestones complete will act as visual proof of their progress to share with the community and foundation supporters. After the concrete is poured in the coming weeks, the next step will be erecting the building frame — putting the Foundation even closer to a completed building and being able to open museum doors to the public.

This will allow people from around the world to enjoy the rich heritage and creative minds that shaped the world’s perspective on what is possible in aerospace.

The mission of the Flight Test Museum Foundation is to raise funds in support of the development of the Air Force Flight Test Museum at Edwards AFB, Calif., and the museum’s Blackbird Airpark Annex at Air Force Plant 42 in nearby Palmdale, Calif. The foundation’s fund-raising efforts focus primarily on museum improvements, new construction, exhibits, aircraft acquisition and restoration, and educational programs.

For more information, visit www.flighttestmuseum.org.

ABOUT TERRA-GEN

Terra-Gen, LLC is a leading U.S. developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale renewable energy projects in North America. Terra-Gen operates more than 1.3 GW of wind, solar, and geothermal facilities. Terra-Gen was formed in 2007 and is wholly owned by Energy Capital Partners.

For more information, visit www.terra-gen.com.







