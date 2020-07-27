AFMC deputy commander promoted

Lt. Gen. Carl Schaefer, deputy commander of Air Force Materiel Command, has been confirmed by the Senate for promotion three-star general.

The action restores a three-star deputy commander to AFMC, in alignment with other Air Force major commands currently led by a four-star general.

Schaefer is a familiar face to the Edwards’ family.

He graduated from the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School in February 2001, before serving as an F-15/T-38 instructor/evaluator test pilot until July 2003.

He returned to the High Desert and served as commander of the 445th Flight Test Squadron from June 2006 to July 2008, and as deputy commander of the 412th Operations Group from July 2008-2009.

His most recent assignment to Edwards was as 412th Test Wing commander — a position he held from July March 2015 to July 2018, before becoming the AFMC deputy commander.

Schaefer is a 1990 distinguished graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy.







