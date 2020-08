VMX-1 F-35 conducts initial operational test, evaluation

Marine Corps Capt. Tyler Bonnett an F-35B Lightning II instructor pilot with VMX-1 receives hand and arm signals upon return during initial operational testing and evaluation at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., June 30, 2020. VMX-1 is an operational test squadron that tests aircraft, allowing the continuation of improving the tactics, techniques, and procedures of Marine Corps aircraft.











Marine Corps LtCol. Christophe Duncan, an F-35B Lightning II instructor pilot with Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX) 1, prepares for flight during initial operational testing and evaluation at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., July 2, 2020. VMX-1 is an operational test squadron that tests aircraft, allowing the continuation of improving tactics, techniques, and procedures.











Marine Corps Capt. Tyler Bonnett an F-35B Lightning II instructor pilot with Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX) 1, participates in an aerial refuel during initial operational testing and evaluation at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., July 7, 2020. VMX-1 is an operational test squadron that tests aircraft, allowing the continuation of improving the tactics, techniques, and procedures of Marine Corps aircraft.











U.S. Marines with Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX) 1, perform maintenance on an F-35B Lightning II during initial operational testing and evaluation at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., July 8, 2020. VMX-1 is an operational test squadron that tests aircraft, allowing the continuation of improving the tactics, techniques, and procedures of Marine Corps aircraft.











U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Justin Minton, an aviation ordnance technician with Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX) 1, helps offload an AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile during initial operational testing and evaluation at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., July 8, 2020. VMX-1 is an operational test squadron that tests aircraft, allowing the continuation of improving the tactics, techniques, and procedures of Marine Corps aircraft.











U.S. Marines with Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX) 1, offload an AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile during initial operational testing and evaluation at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., July 10, 2020. VMX-1 is an operational test squadron that tests aircraft, allowing the continuation of improving the tactics, techniques, and procedures of Marine Corps aircraft.











U.S. Marines with Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX) 1, load an AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile during initial operational testing and evaluation at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., July 10, 2020. VMX-1 is an operational test squadron that tests aircraft, allowing the continuation of improving the tactics, techniques, and procedures of Marine Corps aircraft.











U.S. Marines with Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX) 1, conduct pre-flight checks at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., July 10, 2020. VMX-1 is an operational test squadron that tests multiple aircraft, allowing the continuation of improving tactics, techniques, and procedures of Marine Corps aircraft.











U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Tyler Bonnett, a pilot with Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX) 1 is briefed pre-flight checks during question during initial operational testing and evaluation at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., July 10, 2020. VMX-1 is an operational test squadron that tests multiple aircraft, allowing the continuation of improving tactics, techniques, and procedures of Marine Corps aircraft.









