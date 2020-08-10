On Dec. 20, 2019, President Donald Trump signed legislation amending the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and raising the federal minimum age for sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21 years of age. This legislation took effect on all U.S. military installations August 1, and is known as “Tobacco 21” or “T21.” The law makes it illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product—including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes—to anyone under the age of 21.
New legislation changes minimum age for sale of tobacco products to 21 years
