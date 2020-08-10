New legislation changes minimum age for sale of tobacco products to 21 years

On Dec. 20, 2019, President Donald Trump signed legislation amending the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and raising the federal minimum age for sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21 years of age. This legislation took effect on all U.S. military installations August 1, and is known as “Tobacco 21” or “T21.” The law makes it illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product—including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes—to anyone under the age of 21.









Don't Forget To Signup & Get Breaking Stories To Your Email Email * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Eagle - Edwards. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact