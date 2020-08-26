Edwards AFB to conduct prescribed burn

The Air Force Wildland Fire Branch, in coordination with 412th Civil Engineering Group’s Environmental Management Division, and fire and emergency services will be conducting prescribed burns at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., weather and smoke ventilation permitting, beginning Sept. 1 to Sept. 17, 2020.

Ignitions may begin as early as 6 a.m., local time, daily, and operations may continue throughout the day, each day.

Smoke may be visible in the area.

The prescribed burn will remove old decadent fuels susceptible to wildfire, for habitat restoration near Piute Ponds, Muroc Golf Course, old housing area, and the Precision Impact Range Area.

Smoke will be visible in the Antelope Valley area including from Palmdale, Lancaster, Rosamond, Sierra Highway and Highway 14. This prescribed fire is a cooperative effort between DOD, federal, state and local cooperative partners. The Antelope Valley Air District, Eastern Kern APCD and California Air Resource Board have been involved in the planning process.

Ignition operations and associated smoke production are anticipated to have no impact due to prevailing west winds blowing smoke away from communities, early day time ignitions and quick burn down time of vegetation. Authorizations for burning from the respective air districts, day to day, will be required prior to ignition.

The prescribed fire and associated smoke are not anticipated to have any mission impacts, or impacts to the Edwards AFB cantonment area.