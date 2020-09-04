High Desert Lanes playground construction nears completion

Construction is wrapping up on a new indoor playground at the High Desert Lanes bowling center on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

The playground was initially set to open later this year, however with current COVID-19 health protection conditions in place, the grand opening is still undetermined at this time, said Loretta Perdang, High Desert Lanes manager.

“As soon as we’re able, we’d like to be able to have the kids come out and play,” she said. “We are researching ways we can keep the playground sanitized so the kids can play and still be safe.”

Original plans to install the playground at the bowling alley, as well as an arcade, began in July 2017. The 412th Force Support Squadron’s goal back then was to offer the community more than just a bowling center but an entertainment center, Perdang said.

“Our desired end goal is to offer more services on base,” Perdang said. “A place parents can bring their children to play and be physically active no matter how the weather is.”

While the High Desert Lanes snack bar is open with a limited menu, the bowling lanes, arcade and playground are currently still closed. After they are able to re-open, they plan to offer all their amenities and even ice cream, she added.

The project was a total effort, ranging from the bowling alley staff to the 412th Civil Engineer group who helped plan and coordinate the tear down of a handful of lanes and upgrade the infrastructure of the arcade and playground area.

“I’d like to thank Team CE for their outstanding help preparing the building for the indoor playground and for all the planning and expertise they lent the project,” said Paul Keenan, 412th Support Squadron Director. “Outstanding teamwork with Team FSS.”







