Edwards’ commissary, exchange parking lots to undergo repairs

The 412th Civil Engineer Group has announced major repairs to take place at the commissary and base exchange parking lots on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., beginning Sept. 21, 2020.

The project will be broken up in three phases to minimize impact on patrons.

The first phase will focus on the three-lane parking areas closest to Kincheloe Ave., followed by the second phase which will focus on the next three-lane parking areas directly in front of the commissary to include the roadway turning into the commissary/Starbucks off of Fitz-Gerald Blvd., down to about halfway of the roadway in front of the BX, followed by the third phase which will finish up the roadway in front of the BX.

“The commissary parking lot is in a really bad shape,” said Bayram Kurbanov, the commissary parking lot repair project manager for the 412th CEG. “The commissary parking lot is one of the most heavily-utilized parking lots and driveways on this base and therefore was prioritized for repair.







The repair project was funded by the Air Force Materiel Command’s “The AFMC We Need” initiative, spearheaded by Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., AFMC Commander. The cost of the repair project is over $610,000 and is funded by AFMC.

Base civil engineers warn that the project will affect everyone who shops on base, however plans have been made to mitigate the impact.

“It will affect everyone who shops at the commissary, BX and Starbucks. We are planning to minimize the effect of construction on base populace by phasing the project so that significant portions of both commissary and BX parking lots stay open,” Kurbanov explained. “The project we will be sequenced in a way to maintain handicap and pedestrian access to the commissary, BX and Starbucks at all phases of construction.”

Base personnel are reminded that during the first phase of the project, access to the Edwards Federal Credit Union drive-thru ATM machine will be impeded, traffic signs will be posted throughout the duration of the project while being moved during each phase. Additionally, the 412th CEG also advises patrons to proceed through the areas with caution during that time.

The repair project is slated to run until December.







