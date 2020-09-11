Fire Prevention Week: Fire safety in the kitchen

Cooking brings family and friends together, provides an outlet for creativity and can be relaxing.

But did you know that cooking fires are the number one cause of fires and home injuries? By following a few safety tips, you can prevent these fires.

Cook with caution

* Be on alert! If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, don’t use the stove or stovetop.

* Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, boiling, grilling or broiling food. If you leave the kitchen, even for short time, turn off the stove.

* If you are simmering, baking or roasting food, check it regularly; remain in the home while food is cooking and user a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

* Keep anything that can catch fire -– oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains -– away from your stovetop.

If you have a small (grease) cooking fire and decide to fight the fire …

On the stovetop, smother the flames by sliding a lid over the pan and turning off the burner. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.

* For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.

If you have doubt about fighting a fire …

* Just get out! When you leave, close the door behind you to help contain the fire.

* Call 9-1-1 from any base phone, or 661-277-4540/4541 from a cell phone to contact the Edwards Fire and Emergency Services dispatch center.

Use these tips to ensure a safe cooking environment. Stay tuned for more on this year’s fire prevention week.