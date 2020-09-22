Fire Prevention Week: Escape Planning Tips

Plan ahead!

If a fire breaks out in your home, you may have only a few minutes to get out safely once the smoke alarm sounds. Everyone needs to know what to do and where to go if there is a fire.

Safety Tips

* Make a home escape plan. Draw a map of your home showing all doors and windows. Discuss the plan with everyone in your home.

* Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows leading outside open easily.

* Have an outside meeting place (like a tree, light pole or mailbox) a safe distance from the home where everyone should meet.

* Practice your home fire drill at night and during the day with everyone in your home, twice a year.

* Practice using different ways out.

* Teach children how to escape on their own in case you can’t help them.

* Close doors behind you as you leave.

If the alarm sounds …

* If the smoke alarm sounds, get out and stay out. Never go back inside for people or pets.

* If you have to escape through smoke, get low and go under the smoke to your way out.

* Call 9-1-1 from any base phone or 661-277-4540/4541 from a cell phone to contact Edwards Fire and Emergency Services dispatch center.

Follow these tips to have a plan when an emergency happens. The Edwards Fire and Emergency Services Prevention team will be posting a video to compliment this article on their Instagram. Follow @edwards_fes on Instagram for the latest fire department updates.

Reference: https://nfpa.org/-/media/Files/Public-Education/Resources/Safety-tip-sheets/EscapePlanningTips.ashx







