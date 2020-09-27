The term Gold Star family is a modern reference that comes from the Service Flag.

These flags/banners were first flown by families during World War I and the flag included a blue star for every immediate family member serving in the armed forces of the United States, during any period of war or hostilities in which the armed forces of the United States were engaged.

If that loved one died, the blue star was replaced by a gold star. This allowed members of the community to know the price that the family had paid in the cause of freedom.

The United States began observing Gold Star Mother’s Day on the last Sunday of September, in 1936.

The Gold Star Wives was formed before the end of World War II, and the Gold Star Lapel Button was established in August 1947.

Today, the nation recognizes the sacrifice that all Gold Star Family members make when a father, mother, brother, sister, son, daughter, or other loved one dies in service to the nation.

Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day is the last Sunday of September – Sept. 27 this year — and Gold Star Spouses Day is April 5.

The strength of our nation is our military. The strength of our military is our soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines. The strength of our service members is our families.

We recognize that no one has given more for the nation than the families of the fallen.








