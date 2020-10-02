Lt. Gen. David W. Allvin confirmed to be next VCSAF

The U.S. Senate confirmed Lt. Gen. David W. Allvin’s nomination to receive his fourth star and serve as the next Air Force vice chief of staff during a late night unanimous vote Sept. 30. 2020.

“I could not be more pleased with the confirmation of (Lt). Gen. Allvin as the new vice chief of staff,” said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. “When it comes to leading at the highest levels of joint strategy and policy, and as someone who sets the standard for critical collaboration with our allies and partners, there is no one more qualified for the role of vice chief.”

He will assume the role of VCSAF from Gen. Stephen W. Wilson, the longest VCSAF tenure in Air Force history, who held the position since July 2016.

Allvin is currently the director for strategy, plans and policy for the Joint Staff at the Pentagon and has previously held other strategic positions on the Joint Staff.

He is a command pilot with more than 4,600 hours in more than 30 aircraft models, including 800 flight test hours. He has held numerous notable positions, including commanding general of NATO Air Training Command, Afghanistan, the commander of the 618th Air and Space Operations Center at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, and director of strategy, plans and policy at Headquarters U.S. European Command, Stuttgart-Vaihingen, Germany.







