Air Force Test Center stands up Multi-Domain Test Force

Air Force Test Center Commander, Maj. Gen. Christopher Azzano, stood up AFTC Detachment 1, the Multi-Domain Test Force Oct. 1, 2020, at Edwards AFB, Calif., to address the increased demand for testing multi-domain capabilities across the U.S. Armed Forces.

The MDTF will function as the integrative and administrative hub for test programs in an effort to help the Department of the Air Force accelerate change in a Joint All-Domain Command and Control environment.

Azzano also announced Christopher Klug, former technical adviser to the 412th Operations Group commander, as the first director of the MDTF team.

“I’m honored and humbled,” said Klug, former chief engineer at the Global Vigilance Combined Test Force. “This topic has been near and dear to me for almost a decade.”

Klug shared his vision of the MDTF mission.

“MDTF will provide combat-credible military forces with combat-credible materiel tested in an interstate strategic competition context with a focus on deterring China, Russia, North Korea and Iran,” said Klug.

The MDTF will integrate the teams and resources currently executing Orange Flag, Emerald Flag, JADC2 demonstrations and other test efforts.

“The MDTF isn’t a new building with new people and new equipment,” said Azzano. “The MDTF is a new paradigm.”

To reduce the administrative burden of coordinating with the test organizations needed to meet multi-domain objectives, the MDTF will serve as the one-stop-shop.

“MDTF is an agile, adaptable, innovative and evolving team. It’s a mindset for collaborating across the vast talent and experience in AFTC and our mission partners: the Air Force Warfare Center, Life Cycle Management Center, Air Force Research Laboratory, Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center, and the U.S. Space Force,” said Azzano.

The team will connect existing test resources to meet multi-domain test objectives, and provide the structure to develop new capabilities.

“The MDTF will leverage the talent of this enterprise to build and prove the asymmetric advantage of Joint All-Domain Operations, enabled by a resilient JADC2 architecture,” said the commander of 18,000 personnel.

The MDTF is set to partner with allied nations to test materiel in a coalition environment.

“The next conflict will be fought in and across all warfighting domains. Air, space, cyber, land and sea,” said Azzano. “The winner of future battles will be the side best able to integrate the power of each domain to create dominant, synergistic effects that must overwhelm the adversary. Knowing this, the U.S. must finish first in the new race for JADC2 dominance,” said Azzano.

The MDTF is committed to warfighter readiness and lethality as it grows into a full-fledged multi-domain test coordination unit in the year ahead.







