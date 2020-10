Marines conduct F-35 missile test

U.S. Marines with Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron 1 conducted initial operational testing and evaluation at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., July 10, 2020. VMX-1 is an operational test squadron based at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., that tests multiple aircraft, allowing the continuation of improving tactics, techniques, and procedures of Marine Corps aircraft.

















