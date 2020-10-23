STEP-in’ up

nce a year, the 412th Test Wing Commander, Brig. Gen. Matt Higer, is able to promote an Airman on the spot as part of the STEP (Stripes for Exceptional Performers) program.

On Oct. 22, Higer surprised the Equal Opportunity Director, Staff Sgt. Keith Bias with a well- deserved promotion to technical sergeant.

The STEP program was established in 1980 and was designed to meet those unique circumstances that, in the commander’s judgment, clearly warrant promotion. Under the STEP program, commanders of major commands, field operating agencies and senior officers in organizations with large enlisted populations may promote a limited number of Airmen who show exceptional potential to the grades of staff and technical sergeant.

Commanders must ensure Airmen promoted under STEP meet eligibility requirements including completion of the appropriate enlisted professional military education. An individual may not receive more than one promotion under any combination of promotion programs within a 12-month period. STEP promotion opportunities are limited, therefore commanders are encouraged to recognize and promote their exemplary performers who meet minimum promotion eligibility criteria.







