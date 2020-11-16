AFTC commander, command chief visit AEDC

Lt. Col. Lane Haubelt, left, chief of the Propulsion Test Branch, Test Division, Arnold Engineering Development Complex, speaks to Maj. Gen. Christopher Azzano, right commander, Air Force Test Center, and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Stafford, command chief master sgt. of the Air Force Test Center, about engine testing being performed in the J2 test cell during their visit Nov. 10, 2020, to Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn. (Air Force photograph by Jill Pickett)

Air Force Test Center Commander, Maj. Gen. Christopher “Pi” Azzano and Air Force Test Center Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Brian Stafford, visited Arnold Engineering Development Complex Nov. 10, 2020, at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn.

Azzano and Stafford, along with Col. Jeffrey Geraghty, AEDC commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Robert Heckman, AEDC superintendent, visited various AFTC test facilities at AEDC to check on current and upcoming tests in support of the National Defense Strategy and the well-being of personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maj. Gen. Christopher Azzano, left, commander, Air Force Test Center, comments to Lt. Col. John McShane, right, chief of the Flight Systems Branch, Test Division, Arnold Engineering Development Complex, as they look at the test section of Tunnel B in the von Kármán Gas Dynamics Facility, Nov. 10, 2020, at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn. Also pictured is Chief Master Sgt. Brian Stafford, Command Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Test Center. The wind tunnel is used to conduct aerodynamic testing at hypersonic speeds. (Air Force photograph by Jill Pickett)

They visited the Von Karman gas dynamics facility, high temperature lab, propulsion wind tunnel, J2 engine test and hypersonic test facilities. Azzano and Stafford also met with outstanding performers at each of the facilities to thank them for their continued dedication to the test mission at AEDC.  

“Always a pleasure to be back with our AFTC team at AEDC. They continue to work miracles with aging infrastructure to deliver amazing technology for our nation.  We owe them a debt of gratitude and I’m honored to serve with them!” said Azzano. 
 

Benjamin Holton, right, section chief of the High-Temperature Materials Characterization and Evaluation capability within the Space and Missile Test Branch, Test Division, Arnold Engineering Development Complex, speaks with Maj. Gen. Christopher Azzano, commander, Air Force Test Center, about the Mid-Pressure Arc Heater, seen in the background, Nov. 10, 2020, during a visit by Azzano to Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn. The MPAH enables the simulation of hypersonic flight conditions for the evaluation of thermal protection systems. (Air Force photograph by Jill Pickett)

 
 
 

