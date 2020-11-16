AFTC commander, command chief visit AEDC

Air Force Test Center Commander, Maj. Gen. Christopher “Pi” Azzano and Air Force Test Center Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Brian Stafford, visited Arnold Engineering Development Complex Nov. 10, 2020, at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn.

Azzano and Stafford, along with Col. Jeffrey Geraghty, AEDC commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Robert Heckman, AEDC superintendent, visited various AFTC test facilities at AEDC to check on current and upcoming tests in support of the National Defense Strategy and the well-being of personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They visited the Von Karman gas dynamics facility, high temperature lab, propulsion wind tunnel, J2 engine test and hypersonic test facilities. Azzano and Stafford also met with outstanding performers at each of the facilities to thank them for their continued dedication to the test mission at AEDC.

“Always a pleasure to be back with our AFTC team at AEDC. They continue to work miracles with aging infrastructure to deliver amazing technology for our nation. We owe them a debt of gratitude and I’m honored to serve with them!” said Azzano.











