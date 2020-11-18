AF Sergeants Association announces executive council

Chapter 1328 “Spaceway Chapter” of the Air Force Sergeants Association held its annual elections Nov. 6. Following the election, the following personnel are now members of the chapter executive council.

Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Pitts — president

Senior Airman Kylie O’Neal – vice president

Staff Sgt. Annarose Schoonmaker – secretary

Master Sgt. Jonathan Aduddell – treasurer

Senior Airman William Backstrom – communications trustee

Senior Airman Devin Wannamaker – membership trustee

Senior Airman Brandon Drakes – airman/private organization liaison trustee

Jacqulyn Lopez – family matters trustee

Senior Airman Adrian De La Cruz – awards and decorations/legislative

The Spaceway Chapter currently comprises more than 850 members.

AFSA was founded and incorporated on May 3, 1961, and has evolved into an organization highly respected by congressional members and Department of Defense officials. AFSA is a leading force on Capitol Hill and works closely with elected representatives and their staff members to assist in drafting proposals for legislation on issues related to military members and their families. AFSA testifies numerous times each year before House and Senate committees and sub-committees. AFSA also works closely with White House staff personnel and Pentagon officials to ensure that enlisted members’ concerns are heard and acted upon.

Membership is open to all active duty, Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve, retired and veterans enlisted members of all grades.

For more information about the local chapter, visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AFSASpacewayChapter1328.





































































