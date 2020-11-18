AF Sergeants Association announces executive council

The 2021 council of Chapter 1328 of the Air Force Sergeants Association at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. (Courtesy photograph)

Chapter 1328 “Spaceway Chapter” of the Air Force Sergeants Association held its annual elections Nov. 6. Following the election, the following personnel are now members of the chapter executive council.

Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Pitts — president
Senior Airman Kylie O’Neal – vice president
Staff Sgt. Annarose Schoonmaker – secretary
Master Sgt. Jonathan Aduddell – treasurer
Senior Airman William Backstrom – communications trustee
Senior Airman Devin Wannamaker – membership trustee
Senior Airman Brandon Drakes – airman/private organization liaison trustee
Jacqulyn Lopez – family matters trustee
Senior Airman Adrian De La Cruz – awards and decorations/legislative

The Spaceway Chapter currently comprises more than 850 members.

AFSA was founded and incorporated on May 3, 1961, and has evolved into an organization highly respected by congressional members and Department of Defense officials. AFSA is a leading force on Capitol Hill and works closely with elected representatives and their staff members to assist in drafting proposals for legislation on issues related to military members and their families. AFSA testifies numerous times each year before House and Senate committees and sub-committees. AFSA also works closely with White House staff personnel and Pentagon officials to ensure that enlisted members’ concerns are heard and acted upon.

Membership is open to all active duty, Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve, retired and veterans enlisted members of all grades.

For more information about the local chapter, visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AFSASpacewayChapter1328.
 

Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Pitts, chapter president (Courtesy photograph)

 
 
 
Senior Airman Kylie O’Neal, vice president (Courtesy photograph)

 
 
 
Master Sgt. Jonathan Aduddell, treasurer (Courtesy photograph)

 
 
 
Staff Sgt. Annarose Schoonmaker, secretary (Courtesy photograph)

 
 
 
Senior Airman Devin Wannamaker, membership trustee (Courtesy photograph)

 
 
 
Senior Airman Brandon Drakes, airman/private organization liaison (Courtesy photograph)

 
 
 
Senior Airman Adrian De La Cruz, legislative/awards and decorations trustee (Courtesy photograph)

 
 
 
Jacqulyn Lopez, family matters trustee (Courtesy photograph)

 
 
 
 

