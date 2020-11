The Combined Federal Campaign at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., runs through Nov. 25.

This year’s goal for the 412th Test Wing is $150,000.

For more information, contact Master Sgt. David Leon, Master Sgt. Steven Richardson or Master Sgt. Jacob Dias – the wing’s points of contact for this year’s campaign.

If you need to find if a specific charity is a part of CFC, visit https://cfcgiving.opm.gov/offerings.