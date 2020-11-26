Commander’s Log: Happy Thanksgiving!

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif.– Air Force Test Center Teammates,

Over the last few months, I’ve visited nearly half of AFTC’s 70-plus units across Arnold, Edwards, and Eglin. Witnessing first hand your success and resilience, I’m continually reminded of the privilege it is to be part of the AFTC family.

As we approach Thanksgiving 2020, I want you to know how thankful I am for each of you and your families. You could be doing many other things with your lives, but you’re serving together in AFTC during difficult times, making our Nation safer and more secure. Thank you!

We are hopeful for a COVID-19 vaccine in the near future, and all indications are the vaccine candidates that come to market will be safe and highly effective. That is great news. In the meantime, please continue to follow CDC guidelines with renewed vigilance, and remember—they are the “minimum” recommended preventive actions. It doesn’t hurt to take extra precautions on your own (like wearing masks in any public place). In the next few months, we could actually begin to see the pandemic finish line, and it would be tragic to lose any of you or your loved ones as better days approach.Please take some time to relax and reflect over Thanksgiving. Many of us are reconsidering travel plans with the spiking health risk, but I hope conditions will still allow you to enjoy safe family time, in person or virtually.

Also, please reach out to your co-workers—especially those who may be alone over Thanksgiving. Celebrate their contributions and think carefully about the environment YOU create to enable the power of diversity in our AFTC family. Giving thanks for each other is a terrific way to enhance the mutual understanding that fosters compassion and respect for everyone, not to mention personal and organizational resilience.

I could not be more honored to be your teammate, and I look forward to watching you thrive in the months ahead. Please know I appreciate you!

