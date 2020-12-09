Edwards Air Force Base Moves To HPCON Charlie

By 412th Test Wing Public Affairs
- EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. APPLICABLE TO ALL PERSONNEL ON EDWARDS AND AF PLANT 42:
- 3 Nov 2020 Counter COVID Directive is still in effect
- This ICD does not alter Leave and Pass policies or procedures for Active Duty and Civilians
- Food distribution and take-out food locations are Mission Essential and may remain open for carryout only. Meal Card Holders (only) may eat their meal in the DFAC with all other DFAC patrons as grab/go only.
- All indoor retail facilities (e.g. BX, DeCA, Shoppette) are limited to 20% of Fire Marshall capacity. Facility Owners will affirmatively track customer loads.
- Non-mission essential indoor and outdoor gatherings are not permitted without physical barriers to COVID spread (i.e. in-car/drive-in events are exceptional C-COVID social venues)
- Mask wear required in all indoor settings; the only exceptions are for safety of test/mission/flight
- All individuals (military, civilian, and contractor) will pre-emptively track Close Contacts while on duty; all military members will track non-co-habitation Close Contacts 24/7; Other formats are acceptable and will be presented to Public Health upon request.
ALL HANDS ON DECK MENTALITY TO CONNECTEDNESS/RESILIENCY
- The Social Pillar of Comprehensive Airman Fitness continues to be significantly restricted by the realities of the Pandemic. Therefore we must all increase our attention to the remaining Three Pillars; Physical, Spiritual, Mental.
- Chaplains remain available for spiritual care & confidential counseling. During duty hours call 277-2110. After duty hours call command post at 277-3040.
- In-person chapel worship will continue in HPCON Charlie at significantly reduced capacity. Attendance will be restricted to active duty personnel and their dependents.