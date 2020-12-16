AFTC Safety units win major command awards

The safety of test operations is vital as ever during the COVID-19 pandemic and the creativity and spirit of ingenuity from Air Force Test Center units persevered.

Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., personnel and teams garnered five of the command-level awards.

Congratulations to the safety individuals and organizations recognized at the Air Force Materiel Command level.

AFMC Flight Safety Achievement Award: 96 Test Wing/Flight Safety (SEF), Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.

The 96th TW Flight Safety office simultaneously supported three F-22 safety investigation teams and five total in 2020. They led 12 aircraft investigations and remedied 24 inspection discrepancies.

AFMC Safety Officer of the Year: Maj. Andrew Smithey, 412 TW/SEF, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

Smithey deployed and stood up the wing safety shop at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, where combat operations resumed after a 17 year pause. Back at home station, he led the flight safety shop oversee safe operations of more than 71 aircraft and 15 different types.

AFMC Safety Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Master Sgt. Jason Richmond, 412 TW/SEF, Edwards AFB

Richmond deployed and performed 202 mishap investigations and inspections driving 58 fixes and decreased hazards by 28 percent. Richmond was identified as an outstanding performer in the recent major command unit effectiveness inspection.

AFMC Test and Range Safety Award: Rachel Jager, 412 TW/Test Safety (SET), Edwards AFB

Rachel Jager chaired 24 formal safety reviews resulting in zero test mishaps. Her briefing on “Innovation and Safety” won best presentation out of 30 submissions at the Test Wing Technical Symposium.

AFMC Chief of Safety Outstanding Achievement Award for Occupational Safety (Cat II): 96 TW/Occupational Safety (SEG), Eglin AFB

Eglin’s Occupational Safety shop ensured the safety of 19,000 personnel across 724 square miles. This year they tailored safety briefs to their target audiences and achieved a 50% drop in class C incidents.

AFMC Chief of Safety Aviation Maintenance Safety Award: 412 Maintenance Squadron (MXS)/Maintenance Programs (MXM), Edwards AFB

The 412 MXS led the Fresno Air National Guard F-16 crash response by quickly securing the site. They exposed two critical unsafe B-52 Technical Order deficiencies, helping protect the $3.5B B-52 fleet.

AFMC Chief of Safety Aircrew of Distinction Award: 419 Flight Test Squadron (TORCH 01), Edwards AFB

The crew of Torch 01 reacted quickly to a brake emergency while pulling into parking. The crew quickly applied the boldface and brought the aircraft to a stop in a very short distance, saving potential injuries to the ground crew and damage to other aircraft in the area.







