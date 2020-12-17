Air Force releases 20E9, 20S9 promotion cycle statistics

U.S. Air Force officials have selected 518 senior master sergeants for promotion to chief master sergeant, out of 2,763 eligible, for a selection rate of 18.75 percent in the 20E9 promotion cycle.

Two senior master sergeants from Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., were selected:

Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Yerdon, AFOTEC Det. 5

Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Matias, 412thOperations Support Squadron

In addition, the Space Force also selected two senior master sergeants for promotion to chief master sergeant, out of eight eligible, for a selection rate of 25 percent in the 20S9 promotion cycle.

The average overall score for those selected was 393.23. Selectees’ average time in grade was 2.84 years and time in service was 20.80 years.

The promotion lists are available on the Enlisted Promotions page of the Air Force’s Personnel Center website, the Air Force Portal and myPers. Airmen can access their score notices on the virtual Military Personnel Flight via the AFPC secure applications page. Space Professionals will receive their score notices via email.







