Edwards AFB fire extinguisher training goes virtual

The Edwards Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services recently announced that they now offer virtual reality-enabled fire extinguisher training at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

The new virtual reality kits include a headset and a realistic fire extinguisher-controller aimed to provide students a realistic feel while eliminating additional fuel costs and space requirements associated with its past live-fire training kits.

Unit training managers and section chiefs are encouraged to call the Edwards FES Fire Prevention Team to schedule training appointments at 661-277-3124.













