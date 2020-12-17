Edwards AFB fire extinguisher training goes virtual

The Edwards Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services recently announced that they now offer virtual reality-enabled fire extinguisher training at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

The new virtual reality kits include a headset and a realistic fire extinguisher-controller aimed to provide students a realistic feel while eliminating additional fuel costs and space requirements associated with its past live-fire training kits.

Unit training managers and section chiefs are encouraged to call the Edwards FES Fire Prevention Team to schedule training appointments at 661-277-3124.
 

Mike Pinan, Assistant Chief for Fire Prevention, showcases the latest Edwards AFB Fire and Emergency Services’ newest training tool. (Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem)

 
 
 
 

