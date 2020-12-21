Local Holidays can be a tough time, but there is help December 21, 2020 0 13 Share Facebook Linkedin Email (Courtesy image) The holidays can be a tough time for some, especially this year. The Edwards AFB Chaplains Services team would like to remind everyone that they are available to talk to 24/7. Don't Forget To Signup & Get Breaking Stories To Your Email Email * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Eagle - Edwards. (You can unsubscribe anytime)Constant Contact Use.By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact