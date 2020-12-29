A message from the 412th Command Chief Master Sergeant

While many of our holiday plans are now different than we had originally envisioned, please take advantage of as much downtime as possible to rest and recharge.

Thank you for your leadership through one of the most complex and complicated years we have ever experienced. Thank you for following your peers and your Airmen as they pull us forward in a dynamic environment. Thank you for sacrificing short term comfort and tactical needs in order to ensure we are more prepared for the long term strategic fight. Thank you for taking care of each other as our extended family is confronted with unfathomable challenges. Thank you for having the courage to reach out and ask for help whenever you experience something that is too big for one person to tackle.

There is no way to accurately capture the anxiety and strife that this year has created but there is no other team that I would rather follow as we head into 2021.

Thank you!

Chief Master Sgt. Ian Eishen

412th Test Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant







