Benefield Anechoic Facility undergoes upgrade

The largest Anechoic Chamber in the world, located at Edwards Air Force Base, just got even better! The Benefield Anechoic Facility recently finished upgrading and testing its massive turntable system to ensure they are able to continue to provide unparalleled testing services #FortheWarfighter well into the future.
