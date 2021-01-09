AFTC commander hosts first virtual town-hall of the year

Air Force Test Center Commander, Maj. Gen. Christopher Azzano, hosted a virtual town-hall with AFTC and 412th Test Wing leadership Jan 6, 2021.

Azzano focused on recent success stories here at Edwards, resiliency and the local COVID-19 response.

The successes mentioned were the bi-directional data sharing between the F-22 and the F-35, large scale test events such as Orange Flag, the development of the first-ever Space Test Fundamentals Course, advances with the Joint Simulation Environment, hypersonics, Advanced Battle Management System, and architecture that supports Joint All Domain Command and Control.

The center commander emphasized the importance of leaders cultivating healthy work environments, referencing the Department of the Air Force’s Inspector General independent review on racial disparity released Dec. 21.

“As leaders we need to ensure that there is an environment of dignity and respect for every one of our Airmen and their families, both civilian and military,” said Azzano.

Azzano commented on recent challenges the 412th TW faced in 2020.

“It was a tough year for the 412th TW. There has been a lot of tragic loss and I encourage you all to reach out to the families and to look after each other,” he said.

He praised the test wing’s continued efforts behind executing the mission safely and adapting to the new normal despite hardships faced.

“Thank you for keeping our Nation’s sword sharp, its shield strong and its Airmen ready to deploy,” said the commander.

Azzano offered advice to the leaders surrounding recent social and economic stressors caused by the pandemic.

“Be a voice of stability, calm, reason and reassurance,” said Azzano. “Remain focused on what is near and dear to the test community and that is the defense of the American people and our homeland. Please keep your Airmen focused on that.”

The commander emphasized staying focused on the enduring principles of the Air Force Test Center to include: world-class risk management, adaptive test solutions, and relentless focus on the warfighter.

“We hosted the first-ever hybrid air show, at a time when the Aerospace Valley and America needed it more than ever; showing airpower,” added Azzano.

In response to a brief COVID-19 response update by the 412th Medical Group Commander, Col. Daniel LaMothe, Azzano said, “there are many other people on base that are higher priority to receive the vaccine, but when my name is called, I’m going to step up and get the vaccine without any hesitation.”

Azzano and AFTC Command Chief Brian Stafford visited AFTC Airmen at Arnold Engineering Development Complex at Arnold AFB, Tenn., and the 96th Test Wing at Eglin AFB, Fla., in November, 2020.

“I have watched first hand as all of you have taken care of your people and have secured your mission areas, and it has been inspirational,” he said. “Thank you for leading your teams.”







