Commentary: Celebrating the life, legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

On Jan. 18, we will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

He has inspired generations of people to change from a culture of disrespect and discrimination into one focused on diversity and inclusion.

Through his leadership of the civil rights movement, Dr. King implemented the use of non-violent protests. This approach brought legitimacy to his cause and gained the support of the American people.

His conviction and leadership lead to the passing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which outlawed discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin, required equal access to public places and employment, and enforced desegregation of schools and the right to vote.

In recognition for his extraordinary effort, Dr. King was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, the youngest person to ever win the award, at only 35 years old.

In his memorable acceptance speech, he said, “I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word in reality. This is why right temporarily defeated is stronger than evil triumphant.”

Dr. King had the courage to do the right thing regardless of the odds stacked against him. As you move forward into the 2021, I hope his words resonate with you and inspire you to be better.

Our diversity makes us stronger and our shared experiences make us wiser. Treat your fellow Wingmen with dignity and respect because we are a team.







