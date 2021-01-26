Edwards advances COVID-19 vaccine distribution to mission essential tier

0
6
Maj. Gen. Christopher Azzano, Air Force Test Center commander, receives the COVID-19 vaccine at the Airmen and Family Readiness Center on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 22, 2021. The vaccinations are voluntary under the Emergency Use Authorization granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and distributed according to the DOD’s phased prioritization approach. (Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys)

The COVID-19 vaccine distribution at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., moved to the next tier last week to mission essential personnel.

The phase 1C tier includes Air Force Test Center leadership, who received their COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 22, 2021 at the Airmen and Family Readiness Center.

The vaccinations are voluntary under the Emergency Use Authorization granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and distributed according to the DOD’s phased prioritization approach.

Col. Keith Roessig, Air Force Test Center vice commander, receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Airman 1st Class Brian Rosa-Negron, 412th Medical Group medical technician, at the Airmen and Family Readiness Center on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 22, 2021. The vaccinations are voluntary under the Emergency Use Authorization granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and distributed according to the DOD’s phased prioritization approach. (Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys)

“I encourage everyone to consider getting the COVID vaccine,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher Azzano, AFTC commander.

All DOD personnel are encouraged to take the vaccine to protect their health, their families and their communities and to lower the public health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“If we’re going to beat this disease and get America back to normal, we have to trust the science and roll up our sleeves,” Azzano said. “Trust the science.”

Chief Master Sgt. Brian Stafford, Air Force Test Center command chief, receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Airman 1st Class Brian Rosa-Negron, 412th Medical Group technician, at the Airmen and Family Readiness Center on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 22, 2021. All DOD personnel are encouraged to take the vaccine to protect their health, their families and their communities and to lower the public health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. (Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys)

DOD participation in Operation Warp Speed supports the whole-of-nation-effort to ensure that safe and effective medical products are provided rapidly to the American people.

All DOD personnel will continue to wear appropriate masks, practice physical distancing, wash hands, and follow restriction of movement to protect our safety, as a large portion of the population will need to be vaccinated before COVID-19 risks diminish.

For more information COVID-19 vaccines, visit https://health.mil. For the latest Edwards AFB COVID-19 information, visit www.edwards.af.mil/coronavirus.
 
 
 

Don't Forget To Signup & Get Breaking Stories To Your Email

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR