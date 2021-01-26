Edwards advances COVID-19 vaccine distribution to mission essential tier

The COVID-19 vaccine distribution at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., moved to the next tier last week to mission essential personnel.

The phase 1C tier includes Air Force Test Center leadership, who received their COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 22, 2021 at the Airmen and Family Readiness Center.

The vaccinations are voluntary under the Emergency Use Authorization granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and distributed according to the DOD’s phased prioritization approach.

“I encourage everyone to consider getting the COVID vaccine,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher Azzano, AFTC commander.

All DOD personnel are encouraged to take the vaccine to protect their health, their families and their communities and to lower the public health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If we’re going to beat this disease and get America back to normal, we have to trust the science and roll up our sleeves,” Azzano said. “Trust the science.”

DOD participation in Operation Warp Speed supports the whole-of-nation-effort to ensure that safe and effective medical products are provided rapidly to the American people.

All DOD personnel will continue to wear appropriate masks, practice physical distancing, wash hands, and follow restriction of movement to protect our safety, as a large portion of the population will need to be vaccinated before COVID-19 risks diminish.

For more information COVID-19 vaccines, visit https://health.mil. For the latest Edwards AFB COVID-19 information, visit www.edwards.af.mil/coronavirus.







