Edwards Airmen bid farewell to one of their own

On Feb. 7, Airmen at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., goodbye to Senior Airman A Robert Holmes from the 412th Maintenance Group, and sent him home to be with his family.

Holmes was assigned to the 416th Aircraft Maintenance Unit Weapons Section, where he worked as a weapons load crew team member on a fleet of 25 F-16 Fighting Falcons. Holmes passed away Jan. 13, 2021, and his exact cause of death is still under investigation. A memorial service was held at Edwards Jan. 29, and live-streamed to his family.

“There’s no question that Holmes touched the lives of everyone in here, that’s evidenced by you all being here, so just remember that he was an Airman that valued his friends and family,” said Maj. Robert Booth, 412th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Commander.

Holmes graduated from Basic Military Training at Lackland AFB, Texas, in June 2017, and the Aircraft Armament Systems Course at Sheppard AFB, Texas, in November 2017. He then joined Team Edwards in December of that same year.

His past awards and decorations include earning the Weapons Warrior Award from the Aircraft Armament Systems Course, weapons Journeyman, Missile Badge, the Air Force Training Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal. Holmes was also awarded Air Force Achievement Medal posthumously.

“While we all remember him in our own ways, we will all remember him forever,” Booth said. “He sticks out as just a wonderful person. He was an Airman who was dedicated to his family, his friends and his country.”











